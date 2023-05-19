Outgoing Mayor of Bognor Regis presents cheques to Mayoral Charities

Mayoral charities Bognor Foodbank and 4Sight Vision Support presented with cheques following year of fundraising by Cllr John Barrett and Carole Brett.

L to R: Julie Branson and Kirstie Thomas (4Sight Vision Support), Outgoing Mayoress and Mayor of Bognor Regis

The outgoing Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr John Barrett and Carole Brett, were delighted to present cheques to their chosen Mayoral Charities, Bognor Foodbank and 4Sight Vision Support this week.

Through various fundraising activities over the past twelve months including food drives, fundraising walks, cake sales, games nights and of course money raised at the Town Council’s Civic events, £1,075 was the total awarded to each of these deserving charities, who serve the people of Bognor Regis so well.

The Mayor was thrilled to present the cheques to Clare Ockwell (Bognor Foodbank) and Kirstie Thomas and Julie Branson (4Sight Vision Support), who have worked closely with the Mayor and Mayoress over the year.

L to R: Outgoing Mayor, Clare Ockwell (Bognor Foodbank), Outgoing Mayoress