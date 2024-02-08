‘Outstanding’ Crawley day nursery acquired by Little Barn Owls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 2000, Brookfield Day Nursery & Holiday Club is an ‘Outstanding’ rated day nursery setting for up to 80 children aged three months to five years at the nursery and up to 12 years at the holiday club. This unique setting, which encourages children to explore and learn about the natural world, is situated on a large plot with over an acre of gardens in the West Sussex town of Crawley.

Following a confidential sales process with Sophie Willcox at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by award-winning forest and farm school nursery group, Little Barn Owls, which has four other settings across Sussex.

Hayley Peacock, Director at Little Barn Owls, comments, “We are thrilled to have found the perfect setting to add to the LBO group. The high standards and expertise of the team, combined with a property with land is a rare find and one that suits us wonderfully. Our farm school animals and rewilding project will really flourish here.”

Sophie Willcox, Director – Childcare & Education at Christie & Co, comments, “Brookfield is a unique opportunity being centrally located in the Gatwick Diamond Business area, whilst enjoying access to large grounds and woodland. It is the perfect fit for Little Barn Owls, and I am excited to see the business continue to flourish under their ownership. I wish my clients all the very best in their retirement.

“Brookfield Day Nursery is one of several freehold nurseries I have sold in the south in the last month or so. Alongside my recent leasehold transactions, it shows that there is demand for both types of businesses.”