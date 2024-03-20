Over 100 Older People unite at Brighton i360 and Hilton Hotel to shine a light on ageism awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The large group travelled on the glass pod at Brighton i360 to a height of 450ft. They were able to connect, share stories and admire the views across the South Downs and South Coast. Shortly after the experience the group visited the Hilton Doubletree, for tea and pastries.

The event was hosted by Ageing Well, who offer a programme of services and activities for people living in Brighton and Hove aged 50+.

Speaking about the event, Maxine Thomas from Impact Initiatives, the lead partner in Ageing Well Brighton and Hove, says: “This event is our way of showing how much we care about positive aging in our community and highlight the importance of combating ageism, ensuring that people aged 50 + feel valued and visible in society. It’s about changing perceptions of what can be achieved at any age.

Guests onboard Brighton i360

“With a large ageing community in the city, the support of Brighton i360 and The Hilton has been instrumental in making this event a reality, further demonstrating the collaborative efforts within the community to enhance the lives of older people.

“Older people regularly tell us how important it is for them to attend weekly community groups and social events such as the one at the i360 and Hilton hotel today. Weekly community groups are often a lifeline to many, as that could be the only social event the person engages in that week.”

Simon Haffenden, Operations Manager at Brighton i360, says “Collaborating with charities for initiatives like this is our way of making a positive contribution to the community. It was wonderful to see those that attended meeting new people, socialising and sharing stories whilst they admired the views. We even had one group of ladies that started dancing. I have heard some really heartful stories today about what attending events and weekly clubs means to this pocket of society. Hosting this event has been a small gesture from us as a business, but I have been told that it has meant a lot to many onboard - so this has been a wonderful community event to be involved in.”

Leslie Morrison was a professional ballet dancer for many years. He now runs a Spanish flamenco group in the community. Speaking on the i360 pod he said: “The community dance group has been running for over 10 years, but I have been a part of it for the last five. I of course teach attendees dance moves, but we also work on balance and general exercise - which is great to combat arthritis. During tea breaks we talk and laugh, and I give fun homework to practise certain moves. This gives participants something to focus on throughout the week. Attending means a lot to many and gives them a routine and a chance to socialise. Today’s event has been such a fun way to get everyone together – and what a fabulous location with beautiful blue skies and views.”

Guests onboard Brighton i360

Nuala Roberts attended the i360 experience with her two friends, she said: “We all attend a 50-plus group where we do classes in Yoga and fitness and ‘bring a dish’. I have been going to the group every week for four years. For many, it’s the only social interaction they have so it’s a great way to combat loneliness. The group only costs £12 a year so the group leaders are limited with what they can offer, so funding from organisations such as Age Well is vital. It has been wonderful to travel on the i360 today, see the incredible views, meet new people and socialise. The atmosphere has been electric.I am looking forward to tea and scones at the Hilton shortly”