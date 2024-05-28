Over 20 Eastbourne RNLI volunteers called to search for missing person
The crew from the RNLI were tasked alongside multiple agencies to help join the search for the missing person.
The missing person was located safe after a search and just as the crew from the RNLI were about to launch its lifeboat.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “At 10:44pm, our volunteer crew were requested to launch the D-Class Inshore lifeboat 'David H'.
“Over 20 of our volunteers responded to the station and readied the ILB (Inshore Lifeboat) for launching.
“The crew were tasked alongside multiple different agencies to join the search for a missing person.
"We are pleased to report the missing person was located safe and well just as the crew were about to launch.
"After the ILB was made ready for the next service call, our volunteers returned home to bed.”
