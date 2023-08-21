Overweight moggy Diamond looking to shed the pounds – and find a new owner

A chunky moggy who tipped the scales at twice the weight of an average cat is looking for a new owner who can help him continue his weight-loss journey.

Eight-year-old Diamond was taken in by Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, in Chelwood Gate, in May weighing in at 9.5kg - placing him in danger of serious health problems.

Having been put on a strict diet and gentle exercise regime since arriving at the centre, Diamond is on his way to a healthier weight, and currently weighs 8.6kg.

Now ready for rehoming, staff are looking for a special home for Diamond with an owner who will be committed to helping him get in shape.

Deputy Manager of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre Karen Thompson said: “It can be easy for a cat’s weight to creep up, especially if they’re getting lots of treats and extra food throughout the day. It’s important to keep a close eye on how much your cat is eating and how active they are, as it may be hard for an owner to notice as the weight gradually increases.

“If a cat becomes overweight or obese, it greatly increases their risk of certain health conditions, many of which can be life-limiting and require expensive ongoing care. It can also affect their ability to groom and general movement, as well as potentially causing conditions such as diabetes, urinatory issues and arthritis.

“If you think your cat may be overweight, it’s always best to speak to a vet first to get advice on how to help them lose weight in a gradual and safe way. Sudden, extreme diets should be avoided as they can make your cat become unwell.”

Karen added that Diamond’s new owner would be given advice on how to help him slim down further.

She said: “Diamond will need to be kept on a special diet and he needs an owner who can encourage him to be more active. He’ll enjoy playing games and a garden would be great, so he can potter about and keep active.”

Tips for helping overweight or obese cats can be found at www.cats.org.uk/obesity where there is also an infographic to help owners assess their own cat’s weight. Anybody with concerns about their cat’s health or weight should speak to their vet.