Owls fly the nest – Big Hoot fundraising up to £150,000

The Big Hoot has raised more than £150,000 so far for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House, with fundraising still coming in.

The trail, staged in collaboration with Wild in Art, raised money and awareness for Chestnut Tree House as it celebrated its 21st year and attracted thousands of visitors to West Sussex from all over the UK.

Throughout July and August, 30 uniquely decorated owl sculptures stood in public spaces around Chichester and Arundel. Another 30 smaller owls took up residence in local shops and businesses. The Little Hoot ran in parallel with the main art trail and allowed schools and groups to participate in this major cultural event for the area by decorating their own owls and raising funds for their local children’s hospice.

The event culminated in an online auction on 19 September, with hundreds of people joining to place their bids for their favourite owls. Bidding started at £500, with Night Owl by Jina Gelder Illustration selling first for £3,500. The owl – who spent the summer at Swanbourne Lake, Arundel – was sponsored by Worthing business Travel Places. Jina is a wildlife artist from the North East whose design was inspired by her love of exploring the outdoors with her family.

Night Owl, who spent the summer at Swanbourne Lake, Arundel, sold for £3,500

Becki Jupp, Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are very proud of The Big Hoot and what it achieved – both in terms of fundraising and awareness of the vital work we do at Chestnut Tree House. It’s been wonderful to see people engaging with the owls in Chichester and Arundel.

“I’d like to thank our sponsors, artists and everyone who came out to see the owls this summer. All the money raised will help us support local children with life-limiting conditions and their families.”