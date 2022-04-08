Owners dispute claims about pigeons trapped in former Bensons for Beds site in Bognor Regis

The owners of the old Bensons for Beds site on Shripney Road have come under fire from a wildlife charity for their 'heartless attitude' towards four pigeons trapped in the now empty building, but have rebuked the charity's claims.

West Sussex Wildlife protection claims the birds have been 'trapped' in the site since November last year, after flying through a hole in the ceiling

Believing they can't escape and concerned for the 'desperately thirsty' pigeons, volunteers from West Sussex Wildlife Protection have been leaving food and water for the animals. After a contractor for property management company Workman LLC 'blocked off the letter box' and knocked over water bowls in an effort to stop them, volunteers condemned the firm, urging police to 'strongly consider a persecution' under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Bensons for Beds on Shripney Road before its closure

Now, Workman LLC has spoken out in an attempt to justify their decision.

"(Our) specialist contractor has raised the possibility that the birds may be entering as a result of the food and water being left inside," a spokesperson said. "In order to avoid the risk of arson (and because the birds can exit of their own accord), we blocked off the letter box. We are liaising with West Sussex Wildlife protection to explain our approach.

"No obvious entry and exit points could be found to date and we have been advised by an appointed specialist that the birds are likely to be accessing and exiting of their own accord, potentially encouraged by the dropped food."

"Discussions are taking place with the tenant regarding any repairs that may be required to further mitigate the risk of birds gaining entry."