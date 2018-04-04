Owners distraught after cat stolen in Lewes

A family has been left devastated after their pet cat was stolen.

Callous thieves stole the cat carrier, with Masa (an English Blue) inside, as a mother and daughter walked through Lewes last Saturday night (March 31).

At around 11pm a 16-year-old girl was walking along De Montfort Road with her mother carrying the pet carrier which looked like a luggage holdall.

Police say as they walked they became aware of a vehicle following behind them as they walked from De Montfort Road onto Irelands Lane towards Western Road.

As they reached the junction with Western Road, Sussex Police say a man approached them from behind and grabbed the pet carrier before running back down Irelands Lane and getting into a waiting car on Bradford Road.

Police say the vehicle drove off at speed along Bradford Road heading towards the junction with The Avenue.

PC James Bunkin said, “The owners of the cat are absolutely distraught and obviously incredibly upset by the theft of their family pet. Masa is microchipped and only has one eye.

“We don’t believe the intention was to steal the cat and it is more than likely the victim has been targeted due the bag having the appearance of a luggage holdall or handbag. We think perhaps Masa has been left in the Lewes area once the thief has realised he was in the bag.”

The suspect was a man and described as a white, late 20s early 30s, around 6ft in height and of slightly stocky build, wearing a black hooded top with white writing across the chest and baggy blue jeans. Police say the man had his hood up to conceal his identity.

The vehicle is described as dark in colour and likely to be a hatchback or saloon type car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1300 of 31/03.