Paddles and pirates - it's time enter the great Shoreham Raft Race 2023

Hosted by the Sussex Yacht Club and organised by volunteers the Shoreham Raft Race day promises a programme of fun for everyone.
On the water there will be paddling pirates, RNLI demos and displays. outriggers Team GB fun, and all the creativity and crazy fun of the Raft Race.
This year there will be two courses - the Elite and the Fun. The Elite will “have some challenging technical turns” commented the course designer who is keeping things a secret until just before the race.
The sponsorship that makes this event possible includes Barrett Steel, Coopers Jewellers, Gemini Print, On the Rocks Design, and Shoreham Port. Barrett Steel are the lead sponsor and will be awarding the nine trophies.
On Coronation Green in Shoreham things will get going at midday with DJs, live music, pirates fancy dress competitions, licensed bar, jerk bbq, creperíe, hot drinks, hot dogs, burgers etc. The full programme runs from 1pm to 5.30pm .You can still enter your Raft teams – minimum four people maximum eight – on Eventbrite.
Fundraising for local charities is organised by the Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club.
One example of support will be the Cancer Survivors Crew set up by the Shoreham Outriggers Teams.
They urgently need to organise a special trailer. If you are able to make a donation or would like to get involved with sponsorship please message the Shoreham Raft Race volunteers.