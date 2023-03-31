Pallant House Gallery and Westergate House

Residents at Westergate House care home in Fontwell have been busy creating pieces of art inspired by their beautiful surroundings. The workshop is provided by Pallant House Gallery in Chichester.

Emily from Pallant House with Westergate Resident

This fantastic workshop that takes place on the last Monday of every month, sees residents of Westergate House taught some new skills and techniques by the Gallery’s ‘In House’ artists.

Over the last couple of months they have been able to work with watercolours, collages and now scratch boards and chalk. This month, residents were working with clay and using foraged items to sculpt and press some wonderful creations.

Lifestyles Lead at the home, Lee Austin, explained the benefits of being part of this community project. “Emily and her team at Pallant House have been great and the workshops they have provided work so well with our residents.

Westergate residents at work on their art projects

"We have built up a great relationship with the gallery and a couple of weeks ago, some of our residents went to the gallery as part of our Minibus outing to look around the gallery and see some works of art on display.

"This creative and enjoyable experience for everyone involved will continue through the summer, giving everyone a chance to learn new skills and create some art work that they can display in their rooms.”

These workshops provided by Pallant House help improve and learn new skills in a relaxed enjoyable environment encouraging communication and laughter between residents.

During the workshop, head chef Chris and his hospitality team are on hand serving a range of coffee, tea, pastries and homemade cakes for everyone to enjoy.

Westergate residents at work on their art projects

Paul Middleton-Russell, General Manager at Westergate House, said: “We are very lucky to be part of this amazing community project that gives our residents an opportunity to get involved in an excellent workshop with professional artists.