Parades, bonfires and fancy dress for the Uckfield annual carnival

Summer returned bringing along the sun for the annual Uckfield Carnival.

The day long event was held on September 1, with an array of festivities and processions throughout the day.

The railway station car park was closed to assemble the children’s parade before it set off up the High Street to Southview Drive. After that it was to return south to Bell Lane and the Holy Cross School playing field for the judging of the fancy dress competitions.

Children took part from various primary schools including, Rocks Park, Holy Cross, Harlands, St Philips, and Manor Park.

Universal Dance, Elite Dance and Drama Academy and Uckfield Performance Ensemble also attended.

In the evening, the town glowed in an orange light as the townspeople from the surrounding areas created a sea of fire to remember the fallen men from World War 1.

Uckfield Bonfire and Carnival Society was supported by Bonfire societies from across Sussex, to pull together resources for the procession.

The names of the Fallen were read by the Rector of Uckfield, father John Wall.

A torch was lit for each man which was brought forward by a team of volunteers who extinguished the flames in a tub of water.

John Carvey, a former Mayor of Uckfield, addressed the congregation, which was then followed by a minutes silence.

The grand procession then marched down to the Church Street cross roads for bonfire prayers and the act of remembrance.