Parents rate Robertsbridge nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in South East England

Parents have rated Little Vines Nursery, Vinehall School in Robertsbridge, East Sussex as one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 2,266 early years settings in South East England.

Little Vines Nursery children celebrate being among Top in South East

The top 20 nurseries in South East England have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Little Vines Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in South East England! Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Debbie Ward, spokeswoman for Little Vines nursery, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have received the Top 20 Day Nursery Award for the third year running!

“It is so inspiring to have the nurturing and stimulating environment of our nursery recognised in this way and a true reflection of the dedication of our wonderful team.

“The award coincides with our announcement that we will be opening for 50 weeks a year from September, so we look forward to welcoming lots more children to our truly unique Little Vines Nursery."

