Park tennis courts in Eastbourne are set for renovation

Eastbourne Borough Council and the LTA have announced a partnership to invest in and refurbish public park tennis courts in Eastbourne. In total, two park tennis venues will be renovated, with investment of £104,493 helping ensure that quality facilities are available for the local community.

A renovated tennis court from the LTA Tennis Foundation’s Park Tennis Project.

The project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts across Great Britain, and open up the sport to many more people. This investment will see thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country through renovation works, and improved court accessibility with new gate-access technology and booking systems.

Park tennis courts are vital in providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants. Accessible facilities in parks are particularly critical to opening up the sport to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the investment, Eastbourne Borough Council and tennis providers will also work with the LTA to deliver a range of activity across the park sites. This will include weekly organised free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience where equipment is provided, meaning that people will not need someone to play with or their own racket. Local Tennis Leagues will also provide friendly, sociable, opportunities to get active through local competition.

The park venues being renovated are: Manor Gardens and Fisherman’s Green. All courts and sessions at both sites will be available to book online via the LTA website Search & book a tennis court | LTA

Work on sites began in the Spring and is due to be completed by Summer 2023.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said: “This is a brilliant step forward for grassroots tennis here in Eastbourne - increasing access to sport in the community through free sessions and equipment and enabling new players to get on court and really have fun. We are delighted to be working with the Lawn Tennis Association on these renovation works and look forward to seeing the courts thrive with players of all ages and abilities, experiencing the pure enjoyment of a game of tennis in the park, or by the sea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad