Parliamentary spokesman visits Mortain Place care home
Mortain Place were delighted when he got in touch with them regarding their Don’t Dine Alone initiative. They invited him in for a 3-course lunch, and spoke about what they do for their residents and the local community, such as their out of the box ideas regarding activities and that the residents help with the local food bank.
Jenna Fowler, Mortain Place’s Home Service Advisor, showed Josh around the home and its facilities and introduced him to staff and residents. They had fun on the magic table, which is a special projector used on Memory Lane, for those living with dementia. Josh then went and had a chat with some residents and they reminisced about where they came from and what they did in their home towns growing up.
Jenna also showed Josh the Wishing Tree. Residents of the home write their wishes on leaves and hang them on the tree, staff members go through the wishes and do everything they can to make the come true, such as a trip to the Isle of Wight, wine tasting and go karting.
They look forward to working together in the future and Josh is keen to get involved.