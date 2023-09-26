Parris Lawn care home team celebrates accreditation in dementia care

The Parris Lawn Care Home Team were recently joined by special guests, residents, families and team members to mark a significant achievement in the Home’s history. Alongside Home Manager Jackie Cox was the Deputy Mayor for Lewes, Imogen Makepeace, who joined in the heartwarming celebrations of Parris Lawn’s accreditation for excellence in dementia care.

To earn accreditation in dementia care, a care home needs to demonstrate the highest quality support for residents living with dementia. At Caring Homes, the comfort of those in our care has always been our utmost priority. We’re proud that the best practice principles and ethos which shape our dementia care are carried out to the fullest by the team at Parris Lawn care home in Ringer, East Suffolk.

There are many types of dementia, which affect each people in different ways. Our award-winning ‘Living in My World’ dementia care training ensures staff are equipped to provide the best care possible. This includes developing the skills to deliver personalised, compassionate dementia care for residents. We get to know everyone on an individual basis so we can understand how best to preserve their sense of identify and quality of life and most importantly enrich their lives and wellbeing.

Christine Elsley, Caring Homes’ Dementia Trainer, was delighted to present Home Manager Jackie with some beautiful flowers to celebrate her achievement as a manager. Chris said: “It is wonderful to see all Parris Lawn’s hard work come to fruition. Our training gives the Home the foundations, but it’s the ‘whole home approach’ which Jackie has embraced at Parris Lawn which enriches the lives and wellbeing of residents.”

Home Manager Jackie Cox with Deputy Mayor of Lewes, Imogen Makepeace

As celebratory drinks were served to all visitors and residents in the main dining room, Jackie shared her delight in receiving the accolade. 2Our accreditation is a testament to the hard work of the whole team at Parris Lawn; from our talented chefs, kind and caring nurses and carers to our welcoming receptionists and the whole support team. Without them true person-centred care would not be possible and every day they make me proud with the love, care and compassion they show.”

Then followed the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by the Deputy Mayor of Lewes, to show Parris Lawn’s unwavering commitment to excellence in dementia care and serves as a proud symbol of community recognition and support.

Deputy Mayor, Imogen Makepeace for Lewes, said: “I was delighted to attend this event in celebration of Parris Lawn’s dementia accreditation. Having had the experience of a close family member who received dementia care, I understand how important it is that people living with dementia receive the right care, understanding and specialist support.”

‘For the residents of East Sussex and their families in the community looking for a care home for their loved one, Parris Lawn’s accreditation provides reassurance that their unique needs will be met and understood by the whole team. Their care, skills, warmth and positivity shone brightly throughout the day.’

The celebrations continued with a delicious lunch for all guests, followed by a ceremonious cutting of a beautiful cake made by the Head Chef. Entertainment was provided by the Home’s favourite entertainer Dave Collins, who, as always, got everyone joyously singing along.

Parris Lawn in Ringmer has established itself as a home of excellence for outstanding dementia care. The Home provides a safe and support setting for people living with dementia, encouraging independence, dignity and wellbeing.