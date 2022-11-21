Passion & Craftsmanship Drives Young Entrepreneur Forward, As ‘The Lamp Workshop’ Establishes National Reputation

Set against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, an East Sussex based young entrepreneur has defied the odds by relying on family values, passion and craftsmanship to drive forward a family business which repairs and restores antique and high-value lamps, chandeliers and lighting.

The Lamp Workshop

Starting his business in 2012, Jack Carrick is part of the family team of four who work tirelessly to complete restoration projects to the very highest standards. Bringing together a myriad of complementary skills alongside his brothers and father, the team talents include electrical restoration, CAD design, lamp making and engineering to serve London and the South East from a workshop in Hooe, East Sussex.

Jack Carrick commented: “Wherever you are, we can take care of your chandelier repair or lamp restoration. London and the South East is where the main body of our on-site work takes place, and we have built up strong working relationships with a range of highly renowned interior designers and antique dealers in the city as a result.”

Jack continued: “Whether undertaking restoration and repair projects for major auction houses such as Sotheby’s, or working on smaller pieces for private clients, we are committed to delivering our work with absolute care and attention to detail.”

Since 2012, Jack Carrick has constantly refined his skills and business acumen to help drive the business through the difficulties of the past few years. As a result, an unfaltering commitment to quality and customer services has established The Lamp Workshop as the leading provider of high-end lamp and chandelier restoration across the UK.

For further information on the services available from the Lamp Workshop, please visit the official website at https://thelampworkshop.co.uk

About The Lamp Workshop: