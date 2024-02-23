Patients are being urged to support the NHS by using services wisely during industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NHS in Sussex is grateful to people for their support during the several periods of industrial action seen so far this year, and is calling on the public to give support again to ensure local communities, patients, families, and carers are provided with provide high quality NHS care.

People are being urged to continue to support the NHS during the strike days by using the right health service to meet their needs, and help to ensure emergency care is available for those in most need by taking the following actions:

· Choose the most appropriate NHS service for needs and only use 999 and A&E or Emergency Departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

· Use an alternative NHS service and to use NHS 111 first either online or by phone for anything that isn’t a life-saving emergency.

· Know it may take longer than expected to be seen and treated for those patients who attend emergency departments, but do not have time-critical or life-threatening conditions.

· Collect family and friends from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged.

· Stay away from hospitals if showing the symptoms of flu or COVID-19 (or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive),unless it is an emergency.

NHS staff will prioritise patient safety during the periods of industrial action, with health and care partners working together to ensure that critical services will continue to be available.

Planned appointments and clinics are likely to be affected; however, people should continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted directly by the NHS.

Patients do not need to contact their NHS service or team in advance, the team will contact patients directly if an appointment needs to be rescheduled.

Dr Andy Hodson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Director of Primary Care at NHS Sussex, said:

“We are asking patients to help NHS staff during the five days of industrial action by using services wisely. Only use emergency departments and 999 for life-threatening illnesses or injuries to ensure care is available to patients who need it most. If it is not an emergency, use NHS 111 online as the first port of call for help, advice, and support.

“We do expect there to be an impact on some appointments and clinics but ask patients to continue to attend planned appointments unless you hear directly from the NHS to make new arrangements.