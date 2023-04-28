Patients asked to choose services appropriately during strike action this Bank Holiday weekend

The public across the South East are being urged to think ahead for this Bank Holiday weekend to ensure critical NHS services are available for those most in need, as preparations are also made for the next round of industrial action.

The NHS in Sussex is urging people to use the right service to meet their medical needs

The NHS typically sees increased demand over Bank Holidays. Combined with the strike planned by the Royal College of Nurses from 8pm on Sunday 30 April until 2359 on Monday 1 May, this will create significant challenges for the NHS, and it is vital the public are aware of the pressure the health service will be under and know the best way to access care during that time.

The RCN strike action, with no derogations, will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt.

We are now in the fifth month of industrial action across the NHS, this has a cumulative impact on staff who have gone above and beyond to maintain safe patient services during a challenging period.

The NHS is working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and ensure we prioritise patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

NHS England South East Regional Chief Nurse, Acosia Nyanin, said: “Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“Patients should take advice from 111 / 999 call-handlers on whether there are circumstances where it is suitable for them to make their own way to hospital. During strike days, it is likely 999 call handlers will be very busy. NHS 111 call centres will have fewer staff, with longer call response times expected across the system. As a result, we are urging anyone with non-urgent care need to first seek help from NHS 111 online.”

We will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will rebook immediately, where possible. Unfortunately, these strikes will have a significant impact upon planned and routine care.

General practice, community pharmacies, and dentistry are not impacted by strike action and the public should continue to access these services as needed on strike days.