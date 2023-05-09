Patients encouraged to nominate an exceptional member of East Grinstead hospital staff for an award

Have you been a patient or visitor at the Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead in the last year and received treatment or support from an outstanding member of staff? If so the hospital wants to hear from you.

Dr Sarah Bailey, Consultant Anesthetist at QVH, won the Outstanding Patient Experience Award in 2022 (presented by Liz Blackburn, Deputy Chief Nurse). But who is your QVH hero this year?

Have you been a patient or visitor at the Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead in the last year and received treatment or support from an outstanding member of staff? If so the hospital wants to hear from you.

Queen Victoria Hospital is launching its hunt for a worthy winner (or winners) of its Outstanding Patient Experience Award and is calling on its patients to get involved. The hospital wants to hear about staff who have shown exceptional care and compassion – whether it’s the person who helped book your appointment, or served you a cuppa in the canteen, through to the nurse, therapist or doctor who cared for you. This could be in person or through a virtual consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is your chance to say thank you.

It only takes a couple of minutes to nominate a member of staff via this online form at qvh.wufoo.com/forms/nominate-a-brilliant-member-of-qvh-staff/

If you can’t remember the full name of the person you want to choose please give as much detail as you can – what they looked like, their job etc. If you would prefer to write and post in your nomination please call 01342 414330 and a form can be sent to you. The deadline is midnight on Monday 5 June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award will be presented at a ceremony in July.

Nicky Reeves, Chief Nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “Our Outstanding Patient Experience Award is a special opportunity for us to recognise colleagues and for our patients to have a chance to say thank you to someone who made a real difference to their experience of our hospital. Most importantly it means a lot to the staff who are nominated. If you have received excellent treatment or support at QVH in the last 12 months please consider getting involved.”