Patients offered virtual visits at Eastbourne hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice patients have been enjoying the opportunity to try out a virtual reality (VR) headset to take them to faraway places.

Sue Clark attends the Living Well Drop-In Group at the hospice on Tuesday afternoons and was one of the first to try the headset. She said: ‘When it was suggested I have a go, I was worried there would be flashing, but it was fine. It’s quite comfortable to wear and is amazingly clever.

‘I visited Thailand a few years ago and wanted to go again to celebrate my 70th birthday but due to ill-health, I couldn’t go, so I settled for the VR instead. I virtually went to Bophut Beach and the Big Buddha and it was exactly as if I was there. I might take a trip around Lake Garda next as we used to enjoy going there,’ Sue said.

‘I’m so grateful that the Living Well Drop-In Group exists. I enjoy going and the staff are incredible. The hospice feels calm and peaceful when you walk in. It’s not what you expect a hospice to feel like,’ Sue added.

Sue trying out the VR headset

The project is being organised by the hospice’s Digital Health Lead, Rachael Findlay-Geer, who said: ‘We have two Meta Quest 2 VR headsets available, thanks to funding from Worshipful Company of IT and a generous donation by one of our patients.

‘VR offers a wonderful opportunity to experience something a bit different and users can virtually walk down streets, visit numerous places across the world, play instruments or just enjoy guided meditations. There really is something to suit everyone,’ Rachael said.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Find out more at stwhospice.org.