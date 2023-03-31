Patients urged to order repeat prescriptions before Easter bank holiday closures

Patients in Sussex who need regularly prescribed medication are being reminded to order repeat prescriptions now, before the Easter bank holidays and weekend closures from 7 to 10 April.

Patients in Sussex who need regularly prescribed medication are being reminded to order repeat prescriptions now, before the Easter bank holidays and weekend closures from 7 to 10 April.

Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in Sussex will be closed or have reduced hours over the bank holidays and weekend, and the NHS is advising patients to order repeat prescriptions now.

Forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication can put patients’ health at risk, and end up putting strain on out-of-hours services, which are there to deal with the most urgent health problems. Data shows 1 in 4 calls to NHS111 over weekends can sometimes be from callers requesting repeat prescriptions, who take up time which could have been spent supporting callers with an urgent and unavoidable need.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We are uriging patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.

“Running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

“The easiest way to order repeat prescriptions is by using GP online services, via the NHS App or through your GP practice website. If you do not have access to GP online services, you can phone your GP practice to order prescriptions.

“Bank holidays are always busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.”

For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, across Sussex there are alternatives to visiting A&E.

There are several walk-in and minor injury services and urgent treatment centres available across Sussex to help with illness and injury which are urgent but not life threatening: • Brighton Health Centre walk in service, Brighton Station open 8am-8pm every day • Queen Victoria Hospital Minor Injury Unit, East Grinstead, open 8am-8pm every day • Crowborough Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day • Uckfield Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day • Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre open 8am-8pm every day • Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Minor Injury Unit 9am-5pm Monday to Friday • Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre open 24 hours everyday • Worthing Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre • St Richard’s Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre

Pharmacists can also give expert clinical advice for minor health concerns and help with many common illnesses like sore throats, coughs, colds, tummy troubles and aches and pains. Pharmacists are trained experts in managing minor illnesses and using medicines safely. They can advise on the safe use of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Easter 2023 Bank Holiday Pharmacy Opening Hours.

Self-care at home is also recommended for minor ailments that could be safely treated in the comfort of your own home, for example through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines. Free to download from any app store, the NHS App features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice as well as signposting to the right place, first time. The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including COVID-19 which can be treated at home in the majority of cases.

The doctors, nurses and other health professionals at local GP surgeries are there to support everyone with new and ongoing health concerns, with appointments available to be booked online and over the phone.