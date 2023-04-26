Patients urged to order repeat prescriptions before May bank holiday closures

Patients in Sussex who need regularly prescribed medication are being reminded to order repeat prescriptions now, before the bank holidays and weekend closures.

Patients in Sussex who need regularly prescribed medication are being reminded to order repeat prescriptions now, before the bank holidays and weekend closures.

The Coronation of King Charles III means there will be an additional Bank Holiday on Monday 8 May, along with the annual early and late May Bank Holiday on Monday May 1 and Monday May 29.

Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in Sussex will be closed or have reduced hours over the bank holiday and weekend, and the NHS is advising patients to order repeat prescriptions now.Forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication can put patients’ health at risk, and end up putting strain on out-of-hours services, which are there to deal with the most urgent health problems. Data shows 1 in 4 calls to NHS111 over weekends can sometimes be from callers requesting repeat prescriptions, who take up time which could have been spent supporting callers with an urgent and unavoidable need.A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We are urging patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.

“Running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

“The easiest way to order repeat prescriptions is by using GP online services, via the NHS App or through your GP practice website. If you do not have access to GP online services, you can phone your GP practice to order prescriptions.

“Bank holidays are always busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.”