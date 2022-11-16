Peacehaven Community School receives hi-vis jackets from housebuilder to promote safe cycling

According to recent figures from Cycling UK, just 2.2% of children cycle to school as opposed to over 35% who are driven in - despite the average journey being just 2.4 miles.

Children at Peacehaven Community School wearing their new hi-vis jackets.

Barratt Homes, who is building at Chalkers Rise in Peacehaven, has partnered with nearby Peacehaven Community School to encourage children to use more sustainable methods of transport to school, with a donation of 30 hi-vis jackets for the children to use when cycling around the area.

As we move towards the winter months with reduced daylight hours, the donation aims to promote safe long-term cycling to and from school, as well as improving the health and wellbeing of the pupils, encouraging sociability and reducing congestion on the roads and at the school gates.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt Southern Counties, comments: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to making our development and the surrounding area as safe as possible, and believe one of the best ways to do this is by switching from four wheels to two. Our donation of hi-vis jackets to Peacehaven Community School will hopefully give the pupils an extra boost of confidence on their trips around the local area.”

Ms Turner, Assistant Headteacher at Peacehaven Community School, adds: “Being able to ride in the neighbourhood with bright and visible clothing is imperative, so we are grateful for this thoughtful donation towards road safety. We would like to encourage as many children and their parents to cycle in to school as possible, with this having long-term health benefits and also help reduce carbon emissions in the local area, further benefiting children’s health and the environment in which we all live and work in.”Barratt Southern Counties is currently building a number of one and two-bedroom homes at its Chalkers Rise development in Peacehaven, where prices start from £233,995 for a one-bedroom apartment.

