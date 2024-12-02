Peacehaven Players offer Snow White with a twist

Snow has found some new friends as the Peacehaven Players present Snow White & Friends this Christmas, an original family panto from Judith Foot.

Company chairman Tony Garwood said: “We are so excited to bring this funny panto written by our very own Judith Foot. And for the first time to be able to offer a Sunday matinee.

“It is a family pantomime with laughs aplenty, songs, dances and a twist from Peacehaven Players. Queen Evangelina is jealous of Snow White's beauty. She plots with her magic mirror to remove Snow White. She escapes and finds safety with Goldilocks and a host of characters from other pantos. But Snow White's life is still in mortal danger. Can Jack of the Beanstalk save Snow White? Will she find true love? This fast-paced fun-filled pantomime will have you spellbound.

Snow White & Friends by Judith Foot is on at Community House next to The Meridian Centre, Peacehaven.”

Dates are Friday, December 6 at 7pm. Saturday, December 7 at 2.30pm and 7pm; Sunday, December 8 at 2pm. More details on www.peacehavenplayers.co.ukand Facebook www.facebook.com/peaceahavenplayers. Tickets are: standard: £12.50; seniors & students: £12; children: £11.50; family of three £46; family of three £34.50; groups (10+) £11.50 per head; carer: £6.25 (must be booked with at least one adult, senior or child ticket.)

Tickets available online www.ticketsource.co.uk/peacehavenplayers; by telephone 0333 666 3366

and in person from Peacehaven Information Office and Telscombe Civic Centre.