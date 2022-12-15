Peacehaven residents save nearly £500 a month by leaving their cars at home

With the average cost to fill a family car with petrol reaching £100 over the summer, residents at Chalkers Rise on Pelham Rise, Peacehaven, are switching to more sustainable methods of transport in a bid to reduce travel costs.

Last week (December 2 and 3), Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties partnered with Pell Frischmann to host a sustainable travel plan event on site, aimed at reducing car usage at Chalkers Rise and within Peacehaven.

Across the two-day event, information packs from Brighton and Hove Bus Company, Enterprise Car Club and Halfords were available for collection and Dr Bike was on hand, providing details on how residents can opt for more environmentally friendly travel. Visitors also benefited from exclusive incentives such as information and freebies, whilst Dr Bike offered a bicycle servicing clinic throughout the event.

The travel plan at Chalkers Rise includes a free six month bus pass, with the option of an additional 12 month half price bus pass. The scheme has seen enormous success amongst more eco-conscious homeowners, with 154 residents opting for the six month pass worth £350.

Travel event at Chalkers Rise

In addition, 118 residents at Chalkers Rise have opted into a £100 Halfords cycle voucher incentive offered by Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, which can be used to purchase a new bicycle or upgrade an existing bike. Other sustainable travel measures in place at Chalkers Rise include a car club with Enterprise Car Club, whereby residents can benefit from a free 12 month membership.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “The average cost to fill a family car with petrol hit £100 over the summer, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues, it’s unsurprising that buyers are opting for more sustainable and affordable methods of travel. Peacehaven is well served by local bus routes, connecting residents to Brighton, Seaford and Newhaven, whilst cyclists can take advantage of the easy roads and cycle paths.

“At Chalkers Rise, we are committed to encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle and it is fantastic to see so many residents actively making greener choices. We look forward to seeing the community continue to grow, and hope that future residents will continue to benefit from the sustainable and cost-effective alternatives we have available.”

Alex Parkin, Travel Plan Coordinator at Chalkers Rise, comments: “As we look to the upcoming winter months, owners of both petrol and diesel-powered cars are expected to find over £50 more to run their vehicles due to energy inefficiency in colder temperatures. Our travel event was designed to bring to the table a variety of alternatives for commuting around Peacehaven to tackle head on the challenges faced both by residents in this economic climate as well as damage to the local environment.

