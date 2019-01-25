Pedestrian, 87, victim of fatal collision with car in Peacehaven

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian which occurred shortly after 2pm on Thursday (January 17) in Meridian Way, Peacehaven, outside the medical centre.

A reversing Toyota Avensis estate car, being driven by an 85-year-old man from Telscombe Cliffs, collided with an 87-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, by ambulance. Sadly two days later, on Saturday (January 19), he died at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath. The coroner has been informed.

The car driver and his passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Telscombe Cliffs, were both unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Northern.