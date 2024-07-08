Pedestrian hospitalised after being hit by car in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:16 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Eastbourne on Saturday (July 6) evening.

The collision, which took place in Lottbridge Drove at about 8.45pm, involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback and a man who was crossing the road, Sussex Police said.

The man suffered serious injuries, according to police, and was taken to hospital where he is recovering.

The injuries are not life threatening, police added.

PC Sam Bourne said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as there were multiple members of the public at the location at the time of the incident.

"If you have any dashcam footage or information, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can report it online or ring 101, quoting serial 1136 of 06/07.

