Pedestrian injured after collision with van in Worthing; air ambulance and firefighters join emergency response

An air ambulance landed on Worthing Beach and a road closure was put in place near the seafront on Tuesday afternoon (March 26).

Firefighters joined police officers and paramedics at the scene of the collision, on the junction of Warwick Street and Brighton Road. Photos showed cones blocking the road, with a diversion route in place.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 3pm yesterday (March 27) to reports of an RTC involving a pedestrian and a van on the junction of Warwick Street and Brighton Road.

"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

"The pedestrian was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called, shortly after 3pm, to a road traffic collision on Warwick Street.

A spokesperson added: “Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing, Shoreham and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters helped to make the scene safe and assisted with traffic control, before booking away from the scene at around 4pm."

The road had reopened by 7pm, no live incidents reported in the area on the AA Traffic News website.

1 . Serious incident near Worthing seafront The emergency services have responded to a serious incident in Worthing. Warwick Street is closed in both directions, with slow traffic reported. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

