Witnesses are being sought to a collision, involving a pedestrian, in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian, in Montague Street, at about 5.50pm on Monday (December 5).

A spokesperson added: “Witnesses or anyone with information or footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1042 of 05/12.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was ‘made aware’ of the incident but paramedics ‘didn’t attend’.

It was understood the patient made their ‘own way to hospital’.

According to traffic reports, Montague Street was partly blocked, eastbound, following the incident around Crescent Road.