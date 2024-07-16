The police force is appealing for witnesses to a collision, involving a pedestrian and a minibus, in Elm Grove, Brighton – which happened at about 8.55am.

"The woman pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said. “The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

“The road is currently closed in both directions for investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area or follow the diversion.”

Sergeant Stacey Ellott added: “We would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or from any witnesses who saw what happened. Email [email protected] quoting Operation Bonelli.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that SECAmb was called at approximately 8.50am today to reports of an RTC involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Elm Grove, Brighton.

“Ambulance crews attended and the pedestrian was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken as a priority to Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.”

