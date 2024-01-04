A pedestrian suffered ‘potentially serious injuries’ after being involved in a crash with a vehicle on the A23 in Crawley today (Thursday).

South East Coast Area Ambulance service were joined by the air ambulance at the scene of the crash at the junction of Ifield Avenue and Crawley Avenue at around 10.40 this morning.

A SECAMB spokesperson said: “Both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken by road to East Surrey Hospital.