Peg celebrates her 103rd birthday at care home

Muriel Murray, known as Peg, celebrated at the Shaw Healthcare-operated New Elmcroft care home with staff, residents and family. Peg and fellow residents enjoyed food, drinks and a cake baked specially by the catering team.

Born in Warrington, Peg recalls a good childhood. She went on to join the service and despite her gender bringing her challenges, she enjoyed it most of the time. Peg’s later role as a secretary at Bletchley Park provided her with a real sense of belonging.

Peg met her husband-to-be, Colin, through her sister Pat. At the time, Pat was dating Colin’s brother. The sisters went on to marry the two brothers, with Colin and Muriel having a very happy marriage until Colin passed.

Peg celebrating her 103rd birthday at New Elmcroft care home.

As keen golfers and bowlers who travelled often, the couple lived an active life. Peg and Colin did not have children of their own. However, Peg has a close relationship with her nephew Scott, who she thinks of as a son.

Peg moved to New Elmcroft in 2020 and attributes her longevity to a good childhood, a happy marriage and a good disposition to life in general.

Commenting on her celebration, manager Tiny Myeni, said: “Peg is an absolute delight to have around. She is very popular amongst other residents and we love listening to her stories. I’m so pleased we were able to be a part of her special day as she is like our family.