Pennthorpe collaborates with Waterstones, Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The focal point of this project is inspired by the prominent literary works actively promoted by World Book Day © for this year. The children have taken immense pride in infusing the essence of these celebrated books into their own artistic expression, creating a visually appealing display that we hope captures the imagination of the public.

This display forms part of Pennthorpe's larger initiative - English Spotlight Week; where Pennthorpe dedicates a week to celebrate the English language and literature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennthorpe's Spotlight Week, coinciding with World Book Day, is a dedicated time when the whole school focus primarily on English-related activities. The 2024 timetable is brimming with exciting events designed to engage children aged 2 to 13 in the world of literature. Some of the highlighted activities include, but are not limited to, author visits, Staff Masked Reader Challenges, Extreme Reading Competitions, Guess The Shelfie Competitions and book signings.

Pennthorpe collaborate with Waterstones Horsham

Pennthorpe's commitment to literacy education goes beyond the classroom, and Spotlight Week serves as a testament to our dedication to nurturing a lifelong love for reading and learning. This dedication to reading is demonstrated in our children’s reading ability, with the average Year 8 pupil possessing a reading age of 15 years and 9 months.

"We believe that fostering a love for literature is fundamental to a well-rounded education," said Mrs Grace Partridge, Head of English and Head of Year 7 & 8 at Pennthorpe.

"Our Spotlight Week not only celebrates World Book Day but, it also emphasises the importance of English education in shaping curious, creative, and confident individuals. The children have thoroughly enjoyed the fusion of English and Art for this particular project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad