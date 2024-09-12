Pension Credit Awareness Week 16th-22nd September

An estimated 880,000 pensioners are missing out on Pension Credit, which could be worth an average of £3,900 per year. Eligible pensioners will also automatically qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment. For more information and to make a claim, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has launched a campaign to increase the take-up of Pension Credit. This benefit, which could be worth an average of £3,900 per year and is currently underclaimed by hundreds of thousands of pensioners.

With up to 880,000 pensioners missing out, the Pension Credit Week of Action aims to raise awareness and boost claims for Pension Credit. From this year, eligible pensioners will also automatically qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment.

The campaign is a collaborative effort involving charities, broadcasters, local authorities, and various partners. It seeks to dispel myths that may deter people from applying, such as concerns about having a small private pension, savings, or owning a home.

Families, friends, and neighbours are encouraged to reach out to retired family members to check their eligibility and apply. The deadline for making a successful backdated claim to receive the Winter Fuel Payment is 21 December.

The Citizen’s Advice Bureau, located in The Council House on North Street, can assist pensioners in making their claims. They provide open access to computers and on-site support to guide pensioners through the process. Drop-in sessions are available from 9am to 1pm, and appointments can be scheduled from 2pm to 4pm.

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners receive Pension Credit, but an estimated 880,000 households are eligible and not claiming this support. Please visit this website for more information and to make a claim: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit