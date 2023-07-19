People thanked for support of the NHS in Sussex during industrial action this week

Public support helped the NHS respond to industrial action over the last week – and people are being urged to continue to help health services care for those most in need as a consultant strike is due to begin.

The NHS in Sussex is thanking people for their support during junior doctor industrial action from Thursday 13 July to Tuesday 18 July but asking for further help as more strikes take place in the NHS over the coming days.

Consultant doctors and dentists, who not only see patients but are responsible for supervising junior doctors and other staff, are to take action on Thursday 20 July and Friday 21 July as the current round of junior doctors concluded this morning.

NHS Sussex is thanks the public for their support

Consultants have committed to provide Christmas Day cover, meaning they will continue to provide all emergency services to ensure patients remain safe.

However, when consultants take strike action, they will stop delivering care directly or providing supervision of the work of junior staff. Without supervision it may not be possible for some care delivered by junior doctors or other staff to take place safely.

Planned and routine non-urgent care is expected to be disrupted during the 48 hours as health services prioritise critical and emergency services.

Health and care leaders in Sussex are working together to maintain patient safety, but they are warning that the impact of these strikes will be challenging for local services, as they follow soon after this week’s industrial action by junior doctors.

Appointments will be postponed, and it is likely that there will be delays for those patients who attend emergency departments but do not have time-critical or life-threatening conditions.

NHS leaders are urging the public to support the NHS so that services can focus on those most unwell. It is important the public play their part and ‘Help Us Help You’ to ensure people are able to access the care and support they need.

Local people are asked to take the following actions:

Choose the most appropriate NHS service for needs and only use 999 and A&E departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

For anything that isn’t a life-saving emergency, use an alternative NHS service and to use NHS 111 first either online or by phone.

Know it may take longer than you might expect to be seen and treated.

Collect family and friends from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged.

To stay away from hospitals if you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, unless it is an emergency.

Planned appointments and clinics are expected to be affected but people are being urged to continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted directly by the NHS. Patients do not need to contact their NHS service or team in advance, the team will contact patients directly if an appointment needs to be rescheduled.

Dr Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “This is the first time in almost 50 years that consultants have taken industrial action, and it will have an impact on local health services.

“Our priority is patient safety, and we are working together across Sussex to focus on making sure we have appropriate levels of cover for emergency services. Consultants are senior doctors who provide care themselves but also supervise junior doctors and so some care will be affected as it will not be safe to continue.

“Coming off the back of the junior doctor industrial action, everyone has been working incredibly hard for the last week to maintain services, which adds to the additional challenge. We have plans in place and will be prioritising emergency care, but we really need the public’s support again to be able to provide high quality NHS care to our local communities, patients, families, and carers.

“I would like to thank people for helping us during periods of industrial action and allowing us to care for those most in need.”

