People urged to continue to support the NHS as leaders prepare for longest period of industrial action

People in Sussex are being asked to continue their support for NHS services during industrial action as further strikes by junior doctors take place this week from 7am on Wednesday, 3 January 2024 until 7am on Tuesday, 9 January 2024.

The NHS in Sussex is thanking the public for their help over the Christmas and New Year period, and asking for continued support to help to save emergency services for saving lives, as local health and care services prepare for longest period of industrial action to date.

All health services in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand and the junior doctor industrial action is expected to add further significant challenges for the NHS this week, during what is typically a very busy period.

Local NHS services are seeing high numbers who are in need of health services, especially those who are frail and elderly.

Emergency services will be prioritised during the junior doctor’s industrial action and the local NHS has plans in place to limit the disruption to services as much as possible but the NHS is are calling on the public to play their part.

Local people and visitors to Sussex are being asked to take the following actions:

· Choose the most appropriate NHS service for needs and only use 999 and A&E or Emergency Departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

· For anything that isn’t a life-saving emergency, use an alternative NHS service and to use NHS 111 first either online or by phone to receive advice or be directed to the most appropriate service.

· Know it may take longer than expected to be seen and treated, and continue to be kind and respectful to staff.

· Collect family and friends from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged or work with local teams if they are making arrangements for your loved ones out of hospital.

· To stay away from hospitals if showing the symptoms of flu or COVID-19 (or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19), unless it is an emergency.

Planned appointments and clinics are likely to be affected, however, people should continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted directly by the NHS.

Patients do not need to contact their NHS service or team in advance, the team will contact patients directly if an appointment needs to be rescheduled.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We want to thank everyone who has made the right choice for their health needs over the festive period and saved emergency services for saving lives.

“As the strikes taking place this week are over a longer period, we do expect it to have an impact on health services, especially as it is taking place straight after the Christmas and New Year period.

“All health partners are working closely together so that people can get the urgent help and care they need but we are once again asking that people choose the most appropriate NHS service for needs and only use 999 and A&E or Emergency Departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies.”