People urged to support NHS across Sussex this week as it braces for latest industrial action

Health and care partners in Sussex are preparing for a difficult five days as junior doctors’ plan to take industrial action from Friday this week.

People are being urged to continue to support the NHS during the junior doctor strike by using the right health service to meet their needs, and help to ensure emergency care is available for those in most need.

The British Medical Association has confirmed that junior doctors in Sussex will be taking industrial action from 7am on Friday, 11 August until 7am on Tuesday, 15 August.

The NHS in Sussex is thanking people for their support during the several periods of industrial action seen so far this year, and acknowledging the positive impact that the public had over these strikes by choosing the most appropriate service if they needed NHS help and support.

However, people are now being urged to take this action again with NHS leaders warning the impact of the latest strikes will be very challenging for local services, especially with the school summer holidays underway, when staffing rotas are traditionally already lower.

Patient safety will be prioritised, and health and care partners are working together to ensure that critical services will continue to be available.

Planned appointments and clinics are likely to be affected; however, people should continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted directly by the NHS.

Patients do not need to contact their NHS service or team in advance, the team will contact patients directly if an appointment needs to be rescheduled.

Delays are expected for those patients who attend emergency departments, but do not have time-critical or life-threatening conditions.

That’s why local people are being asked to take the following actions:

Choose the most appropriate NHS service for needs and only use 999 and A&E or Emergency Departments for serious or life threatening emergencies.

For anything that isn’t a life-saving emergency, use an alternative NHS service and to use NHS 111 first either online or by phone.

Know it may take longer than expected to be seen and treated.

Collect family and friends from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged.

To stay away from hospitals if showing the symptoms of flu or COVID-19 (or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19), unless it is an emergency.

Dr Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “I would like to thank people in Sussex for helping the NHS during the several periods of industrial action the NHS has faced this year, and allowing us to care for those most in need.

“This week we will continue to prioritise emergency care, but we really need the public’s support again to be able to provide high quality NHS care to our local communities, patients, families, and carers.

“That’s why we are asking people to carry on supporting the NHS so that services can focus on those most unwell. I want to urge the public to ‘Help Us Help You’ to ensure people are able to access the care and support they need.”

Pharmacies, walk-in centres, minor injury units and urgent treatment centres will continue to be available. These are open during the industrial action and can help people with a range of injuries and illnesses. See the full list of open services

Plans have been put in place for the industrial action including: