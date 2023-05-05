People urged to use the right service to meet their health needs over Coronation bank holiday weekend

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need urgent medical care that’s not an emergency over the coming Coronation bank holiday long weekend to use the right service to meet their needs.

All health services in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand, and there continues to be a steady rise in people attending emergency departments.

Bank holidays are traditionally a pressured time for all health services, and that’s why anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, during the Coronation weekend should contact NHS111 first by dialling 111 or going online to 111.nhs.uk

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day, even during the Coronation. They can provide help and support online or over the phone, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.

NHS Sussex Chief Nurse Allison Cannon said: “We know that people are going to be enjoying themselves during the Coronation bank holiday weekend and we want everyone to have a great time, and to use the most appropriate NHS service if they are unfortunate enough to need medical help.

“We want to thank all those NHS staff who are working during the public holiday, and we are calling on people who do need urgent care to support us by making the right choice of service for their health needs.”

For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, there are several alternatives to visiting A&E across Sussex. There are several walk-in and minor injury services and urgent treatment centres available to help with illness and injury which are urgent but not life threatening - see the full list of open services.

Most pharmacies in Sussex will be closed or have reduced hours over the Coronation bank holiday, and the NHS is advising patients to check on their stock of medication order repeat prescriptions now if needed. Those local pharmacies that are open out of normal hours are in the Coronation Bank Holiday Pharmacy Opening Hours list.

Self-care at home is also recommended for minor ailments that could be safely treated in the comfort of your own home, for example through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines. Free to download from any app store, the NHS App features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice as well as signposting to the right place, first time. The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including COVID-19 which can be treated at home in the majority of cases.