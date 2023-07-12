NationalWorldTV
People with early onset dementia urged to seek support via local Age UK

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is urging locals with early onset, or newly diagnosed dementia to get in touch to discuss the different types of support that may be available.
By Sally SharpeContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

Age UK WSBH has a number of social groups for people with the condition and offers valuable respite for family members or carers.

The charity also offers help at home and a range of other services which can help people live well after their diagnosis.

Age UK WSBH runs a ‘Mind Matters’ social group in Haywards Health and Southwick, carer and cared for peer support groups in Brighton, Southwick and Bognor Regis, a social group in Crawley called CanDo and Daybreak respite in a number of locations. As well as social interaction with those in the same boat, the charity offers activities to slow the progression of dementia, working on things like motor skills, memory and movement.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton &amp; Hove provides social groups for people living with dementiaAge UK West Sussex, Brighton &amp; Hove provides social groups for people living with dementia
Charlie Rayner, Head of Dementia and Extra Care at Age UK WSBH said: “Dementia hit the headlines recently when TV presenter Fiona Phillips’ shared that she’s living with Alzheimer’s at just 62. A diagnosis of dementia can be frightening at any age, but we want people to know that there is support available. Our groups are friendly, non-judgemental and some have spaces available immediately. We can also support those who are worried about their memory, but haven’t been formally diagnosed. If memory loss is having an impact on your life, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

What clients say:

"It's a really wonderful club, gauged just right. Interesting, fun and hugely helpful. I can talk about things in this group that I haven't been able to with anyone else - we are all going through the same thing”.

“I always feel so much better after coming to the sessions”.“My husband came back from first session really enthusiastic - a different man"

For further information on dementia support, please call Age UK WSBH on 07753 879 779 or email [email protected]

