£1.5 million for new bridge at infamous Exceat bottleneck

A £1.5 million cash boost has been earmarked for a bridge replacement project at Exceat.

The infamous bottleneck on the A259 between Eastbourne and Seaford has been a bugbear for motorists for a number of years.

But now East Sussex County Council has been awarded Local Growth Fund money by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership for the initiative – as well as cash to develop six industrial units to attract creative industries to Bexhill.

Cllr Rupert Simmons said, “These projects will help to further stimulate the county’s economy. Both schemes support the council’s key priority of supporting economic growth; one by encouraging creative industries to the county and the other by improving connectivity by addressing a major bottleneck in our road system. While there are still some challenges ahead with the Exceat bridge scheme – such as the need for a sensitive design to win the approval of the South Downs National Park Authority – this is an extremely positive step forward.”

Construction of a new bridge at Exceat is expected to begin in May 2020 and support additional jobs as well as tourism and housing in coastal towns.