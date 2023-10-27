1 . Chester - seven-year-old Cockapoo

Raystede has said Chester is an adorable, typical cockapoo who is a very sweet and gentle boy. He is friendly and likes other dogs. Chester could live with sensible children that are used to dogs but could not live with cats. He is not used to being left and will get very anxious when left alone, but is good in the car. He may get flare ups of pancreatitis in the future, so will need to be on a low fat diet for life. He will need a home with a garden. Photo: Raystede