These are the adorable dogs at Raystede currently looking for homes.
A Cockapoo, Pug crossbreed and Huskies are among the sweet pups up for adoption at Raystede, in Ringmer, near Lewes.
Could one of them be the perfect pooch for you?
The charity says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Chester - seven-year-old Cockapoo
Raystede has said Chester is an adorable, typical cockapoo who is a very sweet and gentle boy. He is friendly and likes other dogs. Chester could live with sensible children that are used to dogs but could not live with cats. He is not used to being left and will get very anxious when left alone, but is good in the car. He may get flare ups of pancreatitis in the future, so will need to be on a low fat diet for life. He will need a home with a garden. Photo: Raystede
2. Louis - seven-month-old crossbreed
Louis is a new arrival who is taking time to settle in and awaiting further assessment. He arrived quite underweight and a little sensitive so will need a home able to support his development as he matures into an adult, plus supporting his adolescent period. Previous history suggests he has grown up with children but may be nervous around new youngsters, so the charity advises that the youngest members of the household be older than 12. He could live with a confident cat as likes to play with them. He is currently a bit wary of other dogs and is scared of loud noises. Photo: Raystede
3. Chase - seven-year-old Pug cross Chihuahua
Chase is another new arrival who is taking time to settle in. His previous history suggests he bonds closely to those he trusts, Raystede said. He previously lived with a small dog but is wary of larger breeds. He could live with older teenagers and will need an understanding, gentle home. Chase is housetrained and used to travelling, but struggles being left alone. Photo: Raystede
4. Pumpkin - one year old Staffie
Pumpkin is a social bundle of excitable, loving and playful energy. Raystede said the youngster is very affectionate and has no concept of personal space, so she will need a home able to embrace this! She was an unclaimed stray so has no previous history but is very sweet, loving and wants everyone to be her friend. She is very social with other dogs and would like to live with a robust friend. She could live with older children, used to bouncy, kissy dogs. She could also live with a confident cat. Photo: Raystede