If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a drink or a meal this long weekend, then look no further.
The pubs listed below have been handpicked based on their reviews and rankings on TripAdvisor.
Each establishment has a four star rating or higher, in addition to several reviews from customers including the words ‘best pub in Sussex’.
With many being home to cosy log burners and beautiful beer gardens, you’ll be able to enjoy yourself no matter the weather.
10 of the best pubs in Sussex to enjoy this Bank Holiday Weekend. Photo: Pixabay
2. The Fountain Inn - Ashurst
The Fountain Inn is a beautiful 16th Century pub with a cosy fireplace and stunning landscaped gardens. It has an average rating of four from over 600 reviews. One customer said: "Best pub in Sussex. Just the most fabulous friendly country pub in a beautiful setting with the best staff! Always have such a great time here sitting by the cosy fire enjoying their delicious menu." Photo: Google Street View
3. The Abergavenny Arms - Rodmell
The Abergavenny Arms has a warm and friendly atmosphere and cosy interior. It has an average rating of 4.5 from over 500 reviews. One customer said: "This pub is head and shoulders above any establishment we have visited in Sussex this century." Photo: Google Street View
4. The Coach and Horses - Haywards Heath
The pub dates back to 1840 and serves locally sourced beers, cider and sparkling wine, in addition to a seasonal menu using local produce. It has an average rating of 4.5 from nearly 500 reviews. One customer said: "The food is superb. It is the best pub in Sussex" Photo: Google Street View