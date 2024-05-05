2 . The Fountain Inn - Ashurst

The Fountain Inn is a beautiful 16th Century pub with a cosy fireplace and stunning landscaped gardens. It has an average rating of four from over 600 reviews. One customer said: "Best pub in Sussex. Just the most fabulous friendly country pub in a beautiful setting with the best staff! Always have such a great time here sitting by the cosy fire enjoying their delicious menu." Photo: Google Street View