100 prizes on offer as local businesses in Lancing support Chesham House Christmas ribbon trail

Volunteer Angela Marchant said the ribbon trail was a bit like a raffle, with people buying tickets and then seeing which prize each ribbon leads to. It is held three times a year to raise money for the beloved community hub and it is very popular. Angela, who was dishing out prizes yesterday, said: “There are lots of labels put out with ribbons that lead to prizes. It’s like a maze of ribbons that we have to dismantle. Local businesses in Lancing have donated amazing prizes and we put their names up to show their support. It’s nice because we are all raising awareness of each other. They have been very generous and we have had around 100 prizes this Christmas.”