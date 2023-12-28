Objectors have raised concerns about loss of green space and harm to wildlife over plans to build more than 100 new homes and a sports pitch in Hastings.

Hastings and Rother Sports Ltd has submitted an application to the borough council seeking approval for access and layout for a proposed development to provide 101 houses and floodlit 3G pitch together with associated access, parking and open space at Horntye Park Sports Complex, in Horntye Park.

But the proposals have attracted opposition, with objectors fearing a loss of green space and harm to wildlife.

Residents have commented on the plans on the borough council’s planning portal.

Tracy Birrell branded the scheme ‘cruel and unnecessary’.

Nina Cardinale said: “It is shocking to see yet another application for this site and yet another application that impacts on green space within the town. Not only that but this development eradicates sports facilities and removes them completely from the town.”

Barbara Dendy said: “The cricket ground was left to the people of Hastings. This council saw fit to sell it off for retail development with the assurance of replacement. We have Summerfields and Horntye sites now up for housing development. This is morally wrong. Farmers have fields standing empty, use them for housing.”

She added that the proposals represented an ‘alarming attack’ on the wildlife in the area.

Jason Garwood said: “There are too many houses in the area and Hastings needs green areas. It would be a disaster and the nature reserve would suffer greatly.”

Julia Hope said: “While acknowledging the potential benefits of the proposed development at Horntye Park, addressing concerns related to wildlife preservation and community assets is essential. Introducing 101 residential dwellings and a full-size, floodlit 3G pitch raises apprehensions about potential disruption to local wildlife habitats. A comprehensive ecological impact assessment should be conducted to ensure the area's biodiversity preservation.”

David Hemsley said: “I object to the site being developed unless it is for affordable housing, and also to any damage or removal of any badger setts on or close to this site. There are already long vacant sites in the borough. The Hollingsworth Garage site in Braybrooke Road is one, which would not involve removal of habitat. We need to keep the green spaces in the borough and not keep building on them.”

However, David Nessling said: “This development needs to happen to protect the futures of Hastings & St Leonards Priory Cricket Club, South Saxons Hockey Club and the Horntye Pavilion building which will be retained for use for the community as now.”

A design and access statement by Town & Country Planning Solutions, on behalf of the applicant, said: “Following the withdrawal of a previous application in March 2023, the applicant has made material amendments to the proposed scheme and the current application now seeks to replace the existing hockey pitch with a new full-size 3G pitch, representing a major improvement compared to the existing hockey pitch, which is at the end of its usable life.

“The cricket pitch would continue to be relocated to Claremont School, with the land being redeveloped to create 101 dwellings. The funds raised from the subsequent land sale would generate critical funds to enable the refurbishment of the sports pavilion on site and would also cross-fund the creation of the new, state-of-the-art sports facilities at Claremont School, which could continue to include a sand dressed hockey pitch, per the previous proposal.

“The cricket pitch is no longer in use, due to the high maintenance costs to accommodate Sussex league level cricket.”

1 . Horntye Park, Hastings Horntye Park, Hastings Photo: staff

2 . Horntye Park, Hastings Horntye Park, Hastings Photo: staff

3 . Horntye Park, Hastings Horntye Park, Hastings Photo: staff

4 . Horntye Park, Hastings Horntye Park, Hastings Photo: staff