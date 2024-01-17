10k charity fun run to take place in Newhaven to fundraise for the RNLI
A spokesperson for MCC Promotions said: “Runners of all abilities are welcome to enter and entries will be accepted on day register at Brewers Fayre, The Drome, Newhaven East Sussex BN9 0AG, between 9 and 9.45am, for a 10am start, cost £19.00 includes bespoke medal.”
Once you have registered make your way to start via A259 at The Estuary approximately 300 metres from registration.
The run goes onto to Seaford, past the Montello Tower and returns back towards the start.
There is plenty of free parking in the surrounding area, toilets are at the registration area, Brewers Fayre, and the bag drop will be at the start.
Local physio Nic Robinson will be available for a pre or post run massage available for £10 for 10 minutes (email: [email protected]).
For more information, visit mccpromotions.com