11 of the best places for breakfast in Horsham

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 3:07 pm

And it even tastes better if someone makes it for you.

Here are 11 of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Horsham, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Best places for breakfast in Horsham

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax scored five out of 5 from 246 reviews on Tripadvisor. One person said: 'Wonderful food and a wonderful welcome.'

2. Best places for breakfast in Horsham

The Cafe by the Lake at Sumners Ponds, Barns Green, is rated four out of 5 from 290 reviews. 'Lovely place in a lovely setting.'

3. Best places for breakfast in Horsham

The Milk Churn at The Old Brickworks, Rudgwick, is rated four and a half out of 5 from 218 Tripadvisor reviews. It is renowned for its Sussex Charmer cheese on toast.

4. Best places for breakfast in Horsham

Tasca in Horsham's Bishopric is rated five out of five from 26 reveiws. One reviewer described it as a 'tasty authentic cafee.'

