An 11-year-old schoolgirl’s dedication to protecting the environment has been recognised by Sir David Attenborough.

Natalie Little spends a lot of her time engaging in litter picking and beach cleaning, wildflower planting and other conservation projects.

Her proud father, Marc, said her heroes are Sir David Attenborough, broadcaster, biologist and natural historian, and naturist Steve Backshall.

He said: “She wrote to Sir David, thanking him for his environmental work and campaigning and sent him a copy of a poster she designed and drew as part of a school project when she was a student at Catsfield Primary School.

Natalie Little

“She was staggered to receive a beautifully hand-penned and hand-addressed response from him. It’s an ambition of hers to meet her two heroes in person. My wife, Gemma, and I definitely have a driven and dedicated daughter who makes us very proud.”

Marc said Natalie, from Ninfield, near Bexhill, has been interested in the environment since an early age.

He added: “She has a keen interest in environmental protection and the support of nature and wildlife and by example has from a much younger age wanted to do her bit and encourage others to get on board.

“She has instigated and led several projects that included hedge and tree planting, litter picking and beach cleaning, wildflower planting scenes for butterflies and bugs and other pollinators, as well as pond and river cleaning and recreation projects, making mason bee homes, bug hotels, hedgehog boxes, and lately owl and kestrel boxes.

Natalie Little

“In her own words she says it’s up to all of us to work together to make a difference, global warming and climate change is real and we can all play a part in helping keep our world safe and beautiful. Her favourite Steve Backshall quote, which she has hung on her wall is ‘Conservation is not a choice, but a responsibility we all share’.”

Natalie will be joining a beach clean-up, organised by Bexhill Environmental Group on Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. The group is meeting at the eastern end of Bexhill promenade, near Galley Hill.