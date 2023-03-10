A range of fifteen ‘real ales’, including three imported from overseas brewers, will be landing in Bognor Regis later this month as part of a 12 day ‘real ale’ festival at The Hatter’s Inn on Queensway.

The festival will start on Wednesday March 22 and continue until Sunday, April 2.

The three imported beers come from the USA, Switzerland and Belgium. Among the festival’s other selection of ales are vegan, as well as gluten free, beers.

Featuring malt and hop varieties from all over the world, some of the beers count orange peel, chocolate and coriander in their ingredients.

Beers will cost £2.35 a pint.

Among the drinks on offer are: Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer, Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child, IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

"The festival is a great celebration of real ale,” said pub manager Rae Morris.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

Tasting notes on all beers will be available as part of a festival magazine, which can be picked up in the pub itself or downloaded digitally, either online or through the Wetherspoons app.

All beers will be available to order via the app or at the bar.

