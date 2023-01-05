Edit Account-Sign Out
British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019. Born in Eastbourne. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

12 famous faces who lived or were born in the Eastbourne area

From actors to scientists and politicians, here is a list of just some of those who live, or lived, in the Eastbourne area.

By India Wentworth
3 hours ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:44am

1. Ian Reginald Edward Gow (1937-1990)

A British politician and solicitor. As a member of the Conservative Party, he served as Member of Parliament for Eastbourne from 1974 until his assassination by the Provisional Irish Republican Army in 1990, in which a bomb under his car exploded outside his home in East Sussex. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Joe Weller

English YouTuber, best known for his boxing, vlogs, challenges, and music. 5.3m subscribers on YouTube. Lives in Eastbourne. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

Photo: John Phillips

3. James Norwood

An English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Barnsley. He started his career with Eastbourne Town, making eighteen senior appearances before signing for Exeter City in July 2009. Born in Eastbourne. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Thomas Henry Huxley (1825–1895)

An English biologist and anthropologist specialising in comparative anatomy. He has become known as 'Darwin's Bulldog' for his advocacy of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. Lived and died in Eastbourne. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

