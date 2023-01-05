12 famous faces who lived or were born in the Eastbourne area

1. Ian Reginald Edward Gow (1937-1990)

A British politician and solicitor. As a member of the Conservative Party, he served as Member of Parliament for Eastbourne from 1974 until his assassination by the Provisional Irish Republican Army in 1990, in which a bomb under his car exploded outside his home in East Sussex. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

