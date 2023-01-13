Edit Account-Sign Out
Where are the worst potholes in the Horsham area?

12 of the worst potholes in the Horsham district

Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across the Horsham district over the past few weeks.

By Sarah Page
6 hours ago

Here we highlight 12 of the worst at the moment, according to data from FixMyStreet.com

To report a pothole in West Sussex, see https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-pothole-online/#:~:text=How%20to%20report%20a%20pothole%20in%20West%20Sussex.&text=If%20a%20pothole%20is%20an,with%20a%20road%20or%20pavement.

1. Horsham

A deep pothole beneath a puddle under the rail bridge in Horsham's Queen Street is said to be a 'serious hazard to small-wheeled scooters'

2. Horsham

A pothole at the junction of St Leonard's Road and Hammerpond Road, Horsham

3. Billingshurst

A large pothole has been reported on the left hand side of the road at the Natts Lane junction with Lower Station Road, Billingshurst

4. Storrington

A deep pothole filled with water has been reported in Water Lane by Sandgate Park in Storrington

