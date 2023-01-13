12 of the worst potholes in the Horsham district
Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across the Horsham district over the past few weeks.
By Sarah Page
6 hours ago
Here we highlight 12 of the worst at the moment, according to data from FixMyStreet.com
To report a pothole in West Sussex, see https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-pothole-online/#:~:text=How%20to%20report%20a%20pothole%20in%20West%20Sussex.&text=If%20a%20pothole%20is%20an,with%20a%20road%20or%20pavement.
Page 1 of 3